New business coming to Kirkwood Mall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Kirkwood Mall is experiencing some big changes. Three tenants are moving locations to make way for a new business coming.

The new tenant hasn’t been released yet. The store will be occupying four current store fronts to make a 10,000 square foot space.

GNC, the Locker Room and Uptown Loft are in the works remodeling new spaces in the building to make way for the store.

Construction on the new business is expected to start April 3 and the store will occupy the former A&B Pizza location and the stores that are moving.

“Adding this new tenant to the mall is going to bring a brand new to market option, it’s not in the Bismarck market at all and never has been so it’s brand new,” said Jennifer Wilson, general manager of Kirkwood Mall.

With the addition of the new tenant, the mall is almost at 100% occupancy as there will only be two spaces left to lease in the building.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.