ND Senate votes down bill to allow off-sale alcohol on Thanksgiving

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You won’t be able to buy booze to be taken off-site for consumption on Thanksgiving anytime soon.

The North Dakota State Senate defeated House Bill 1335, a bill that would’ve removed the current restriction on the off-sale of alcoholic beverages after 2 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day. Those in favor of the bill say the restriction is an undue burden on businesses.

”I, for one, won’t be out there buying anything because I have to get up early to pheasant hunt, but let this be a business decision and vote green,” said Senator Scott Meyer, R-Grand Forks.

The only restriction on off-sale alcohol is Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Off-sale on Easter is legal. The bill the Senate failed 14-31.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.