ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants

(MGN)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Support for law enforcement is strong in the North Dakota Legislature.

Last week, the North Dakota State Senate advanced House Bill 1307. It would dedicate $5 million in “back the blue” grants to local law enforcement agencies. The grants are meant to be used to assist with workforce recruitment and retention.

”The purpose, specifically, is for recruitment and retention. And those departments know what those recruitment and retention needs are for their community. It will be different, I’m guessing, for Fargo than it would be for Mott, for example,” said Senator Diane Larson, R-Bismarck.

The bill passed by a vote of 27-18. Many of those who voted against it did so because a similar proposal is in the attorney general’s budget.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. deputy under investigation for response to fatal I-94 semi crash
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport
Well site fire
UPDATE: Well site fire in Mountrail County fully extinguished

Latest News

3D printer at orthodontist office
Hollevoet & Welk Orthodontics uses new technology for better patient experience
expressway
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
fish
New fishing license needed starting April 1; update on fish populations in ND
saber swinning
First News at Six Sportscast 3/25/23