Hollevoet & Welk Orthodontics uses new technology for better patient experience

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 3D printing has made its way into lots of jobs. And one place it’s become more cost-effective is at the orthodontist’s office. Even though 3D printers have been around for decades, practices like Hollevoet and Welk Orthodontics are using 3D technology daily now.

A 3D printer makes exact molds of people’s teeth to create retainers and treatments like Invisalign.

“For the convenience of the patients, for the comfortability of the patients. You know, the application of new technology and accuracy. Lots of reasons to switch. So the old methods are still applicable, we’re just trying to advance and use the new technology to bring a better experience to the patients,” said John Welk, orthodontist.

He says about five years ago, 3D printing became more cost-efficient, and he sees a wave of dental services switching over. He also says it’s more fun and less difficult for the patients, giving them more treatment options and adjustments.

