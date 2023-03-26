Hollevoet & Welk Orthodontics uses new technology for better patient experience

3D printer at orthodontist office
3D printer at orthodontist office(KFYR)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - 3D printing has made its way into lots of jobs. And one place it’s become more cost-effective is at the orthodontist’s office. Even though 3D printers have been around for decades, practices like Hollevoet and Welk Orthodontics are using 3D technology daily now.

A 3D printer makes exact molds of people’s teeth to create retainers and treatments like Invisalign.

“For the convenience of the patients, for the comfortability of the patients. You know, the application of new technology and accuracy. Lots of reasons to switch. So the old methods are still applicable, we’re just trying to advance and use the new technology to bring a better experience to the patients,” said John Welk, orthodontist.

He says about five years ago, 3D printing became more cost-efficient, and he sees a wave of dental services switching over. He also says it’s more fun and less difficult for the patients, giving them more treatment options and adjustments.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Space under renovation in the Kirkwood Mall
New business coming to Kirkwood Mall
Bismarck Expressway between South Washington Street and the Expressway Bridge
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
Cass County Sheriff's Office
Cass Co. deputy under investigation for response to fatal I-94 semi crash
Body of a deceased man found at Grand Forks Airport
Well site fire
UPDATE: Well site fire in Mountrail County fully extinguished

Latest News

ND Senate advances bill for ‘back the blue’ grants
expressway
Speeding on a portion of Bismarck Expressway causes it to get a nickname
fish
New fishing license needed starting April 1; update on fish populations in ND
saber swinning
First News at Six Sportscast 3/25/23