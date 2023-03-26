Dickinson Softball prepares for spring

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - Everyone is trying to be patient while waiting for the spring sports to get outside. You may have to excuse the softball programs in Dickinson if they’re a little more antsy than most. The Midgets and Blue Hawks have a brand-new complex to break in.

“To have a complex like that built for Dickinson State, Dickinson High, and our club program it means a lot to have that much support throughout the community. I never knew that this is what my passion was going to be growing up in life. My grandparents kind of pushed me a little bit to coach and I was like that’s not for me and here I am nine years later as the high school coach and I hope to do it until the day I die,” said Amanda Mickey, Dickinson head coach.

Mickey and the Midgets are just like the rest of the state in that they are practicing indoors until they can get outside.

“It’s typical every year, I don’t know if we have ever started a practice outside honestly, but you have to make the best of it, you can’t be a downer about it. The kids, they understand, and we all want to be outside, but we have got to make the best of the situation and yes, practicing in a basketball gym is not the easiest but what do you do. Do lots and lots of reps with tennis balls and you hit lots of balls off the tee,” said Mickey.

Dickinson was the Class-A state runner-up last spring.

