United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Minot High’s Angie Speiser

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - When you think of Magi spirit, a lot of moments come to mind.

“It’s contagious,” said head football coach Chauncy Hendershot.

But behind every surprise...

“She’s about as maroon and gold as you get,” said Hendershot.

... is a Speiser.

“I think Angie is the heart of the cheer team,” said senior Gabby Bice.

Angie Speiser has coached the Minot High cheer team for the past 45 years.

“Angie’s been here through everything. She’s been coaching since my uncle went to school at Minot,” said Gabby, with a laugh.

She’s seen championships, records broken and everything in between.

“When you look at Minot High, she’s been a staple within the athletics program as far as a supporter and pushing what’s best for the athletes,” said Hendershot.

In Angie’s book, the student-athlete always comes first.

“She really pours her heart and soul not just into Minot cheer, but every single sport that there is, she’s always super supportive of all the Minot kids,” said senior Emily Greathouse.

On good days...

“It keeps me going at school and at work, outside of cheer,” said Emily.

And the bad ones.

“Sometimes we aren’t 100% all the time. Some of us are sick, some of us are hurt, but she’s always on the sidelines cheering us on no matter what,” said Gabby.

Angie has had her share of bad days.

“When I first heard it, it was kind of a shock to me,” said Emily.

In 2006 Angie survived stage three breast cancer.

“Angie is definitely somebody who I look up to as far as positivity and energy goes, she truly strives to keep us going,” said Emily.

She says her cheerleaders are why she keeps going.

“It’s amazing, the things that people can conquer,” said Emily.

Angie watches them grow.

“I’ve become way more outgoing and personable…I can lift people in the air, if you asked me that five years ago, I never would have thought I could do that,” said Gabby.

Now, they’ll watch her go.

“It’s definitely going to be hard to find somebody to fill her shoes,” said Emily.

After four and a half decades, Angie is closing this chapter.

“It’s going to be so odd without her,” said Gabby.

Preparing the next generation of women.

“It’s something that I really hope that I’m able to do when I get older,” said Emily.

Minot’s strongest spirit.

Angie coached her final competition last weekend. The team won the state championship in the cheer/dance event.

