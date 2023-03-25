North Dakota House passes bill to maintain livestock in TRNP

THEODORE ROOSEVELT NATIONAL PARK (KQCD) - A bill to maintain wild horses and other livestock in Theodore Roosevelt National Park passed the North Dakota House this week.

While horse advocates said it’s a step forward, but the herd’s future is still in question.

Christine Kman said she enjoys seeing wild horses in the park year-round.

“These horses have been here long before the park was even established,” said Christine Kman, Chasing Horses Wild Horse Advocates President.

Kman hopes its a past time others will be able to experience for years to come.

“They have a right to stay here, more than that, my grandkids have a right to stand here just like we are today and see exactly what we are seeing,” said Kman.

When the National Park Service announced it would consider alternatives for livestock, Kman sounded an alert at the state level.

This week bill SCR 4014 passed the North Dakota House. The bill is aimed at keeping the horses in the park.

“Now with this resolution, it’s going to go to the Secretary of the Interior, the Park Service Director and then Senators Cramer, Hoeven, and Armstrong, and ask them to help keep the horses in the park because this is a federal issue,” said Kman.

We reached out to Park Superintendent Angie Richman, and she said they’re analyzing comments from the public comment period on livestock.

Richman said they’re preparing a draft environmental assessment that will be open for more public comment sometime this spring or summer.

