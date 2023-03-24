Well site catches fire in Mountrail County

MOUNTRAIL COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – A well site southwest of Ross operated by Hess caught fire Friday morning, according to the Mountrail County Sheriff.

Sheriff Corey Bristol said the call came in around 9 a.m. of the fire at the site along 90th Avenue, near 51st Street.

Bristol said no one was hurt, and there’s no word yet on the cause of the fire.

He said the fire was mostly contained as of 2:30 p.m.

Bristol said New Town Rural Fire and ambulance also responded.

Corey Johnson, Assistant Chief with the Williston Fire Department, said Williston Fire and Williams County Emergency Management were being called to the scene for mutual aid and to monitor air quality.

Johnson clarified with Your News Leader that information in a release sent out Friday afternoon indicating that the fire was in the New Town area was not correct.

Johnson said the site housed two wells and five storage tanks.

Your News Leader has reached out to a spokesperson for Hess and will update as we learn more.

