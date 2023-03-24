Three Affiliated Tribes inching closer to third site in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS – The Three Affiliated Tribes appear to be closing in on securing a third purchase of prime real estate in Las Vegas.

A report Thursday from the Las Vegas Review-Journal indicates that a judge approved the sale to the Three Affiliated Tribes of the land where the now-closed White Sands Motel sits.

The article indicates that the land, which comes in at just over an acre, would cost $10.25 million.

Your News Leader reached out to a spokesperson for MHA Nation Chairman Mark Fox’s office, who said the chairman did not want to comment at this time, as the deal is not official.

The tribe already owns two other parcels of land in the area.

Related content:

MHA Nation negotiating another land deal in Las Vegas

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.