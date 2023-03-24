State agencies begin preparation for potential spring flooding

Maj. Gen. Al Dohrmann, North Dakota adjutant general, discusses flood preparation activities...
By Brian Gray
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:50 AM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several state agencies have begun planning efforts to be better prepared in case flooding takes place this spring.

The first meeting on Thursday, which included emergency services, the Department of Water Resources, and the National Guard, worked to review its flooding response and create a unified approach to potential flooding.

“Our state team is always most effective when using a whole-of-government approach toward disaster response. While flooding is not imminent, things like ice jams and additional precipitation could call for a quick response. We want to make sure our local communities, state agencies and federal partners have the tools they need now so everyone is better prepared,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

The National Weather Service says with the recent snowfall and below-normal temperatures, spring melting is being delayed, which has increased the risk of flooding.

“Soils are very dry and warm, which suggests they are available and can provide significant storage for rainfall and meltwater,” said Allen Schlag, hydrologist for the National Weather Service in Bismarck.

The National Weather Service released a flood outlook report Thursday, saying the risks are not considered overly threatening.

