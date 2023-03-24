One killed, one injured in Watford City Shooting

One killed, one injured in Watford City Shooting
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) – One person was killed and another hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Watford City, according to police.

In a release, the Watford City Police Department said the incident occurred at an apartment in the 700 block of Main Street North.

Investigators said a woman died from her injuries while a man was treated for minor injuries.

The department said it’s an ongoing investigation and is not releasing the names of those involved at this time.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Watford City PD at 701-842-2280.

