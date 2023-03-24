Norsk Hostfest says Daniel O’Donnell will return in 2023

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Fan favorite and Irish singer Daniel O’Donnell will be returning to the Norsk Hostfest stage in September.

Event organizers made the announcement Friday morning.

O’Donnell was inducted into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame in 2018 and has played the festival for many years.

He will take the stage on Thursday, September 28th at 1 p.m.

Tickets for the festival that runs September 27th to 30th are not yet on sale.

