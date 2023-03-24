New details in case of Minot man charged with killing roommate

Shawnee Krall
Shawnee Krall(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A 30-year-old Minot man charged with murder in the Dec. 2020 death of his roommate will be seeking new representation after his attorney withdrew from the case.

The courts allowed Kevin McCabe to withdraw from representation of Shawnee Krall, according to court records filed this week.

Krall faces AA-felony charges of murder and gross sexual imposition in the death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo, whose body was found inside a vehicle that investigators said Krall had stored on an acquaintance’s property.

Also, this week, the state filed motion to dismiss the gross sexual imposition charge, but Judge Stacy Louser is requiring state prosecutors to submit a brief explaining why they wish to withdraw the charge.

In January, the state Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that tossed out key evidence in the case, including the victim’s body and the vehicle it was found in, on the grounds that investigators violated Krall’s rights to unlawful search and seizure.

Krall also sent a letter to Louser, asking for another bond hearing in the matter.

The state elected to move forward with prosecuting the case despite the suppression of evidence.

A jury trial is scheduled for Sept. 25 in Minot.

