ND first state to require cybersecurity education

State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler
State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler(KFYR-TV)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has become the first state to require cybersecurity education from kindergarten through 12th grade.

This morning, Governor Doug Burgum signed HB 1398 into law, which mandates K-12 schools teach computer science and cybersecurity. Governor Burgum and State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler say this is part of the state’s efforts to prepare students for a technology-driven economy and to address the increasing importance of cybersecurity.

“This bill provides clear direction to our schools to not only offer independent courses in computer science and cybersecurity, but to also embed these content standards into the required instruction in all North Dakota’s elementary, middle and high schools,” said State Superintendent Kirsten Baesler.

EduTech, a division of North Dakota Information Technology, will develop integration plans to assist local schools. The legislation follows a series of initiatives promoting computer science and technology careers, including Cyber Madness tournaments, Girls Go Cyberstart competitions and the North Dakota Citizens Skills for All program.

