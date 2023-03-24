Motorcyclists advised about sand on roadways as weather warms up

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Harley Davidson is celebrating its 120th anniversary for motorcyclists.

Kelsey Schlag, a sales manager at their Magic City store, said people are getting excited about riding motorcycles again.

She warns that sand on the road can be as dangerous as ice and suggests people wait until roads are completely clear.

“You’ve got people who, there’s a nice day in January and they’re like, ‘I’m taking the bike out. Everybody’s different right (at their own discretion),” said Schlag.

Their spring season opener will be Saturday at the store at 11 a.m.

