March brings awareness to importance of Meals on Wheels programs

March on Wheels
March on Wheels
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Meals on Wheels is having its March on Wheels campaign this month.

Roger Reich, Executive Director for the Minot Commission on Aging, said their meal count increased 150 percent the last three years.

Some seniors rely on the service because of fixed income.

“The increase in the cost of groceries, prescription drugs, just other expenses - rent - this all plays a factor in people needing a break,” said Reich.

Reich said he hopes the awareness campaign can provide additional funding since inflation has impacted the agency’s ability to serve people.

