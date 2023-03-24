House votes down resolution to lower property taxes

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers voted down a resolution that could’ve lowered property taxes Friday.

The House defeated SCR (Senate Concurrent Resolution) 4019, which would have placed a measure on the ballot in the next election to repeal a section of the state’s Constitution. If the measure were eventually passed by voters, property owners would no longer have to pay the one mill that goes to support the state medical center at the University of North Dakota. Those who encouraged ‘no’ votes say the institution provides vital services.

“The medical school is serving its purpose. But the medical school needs at least one steady source of income to make sure they can continue these good programs,” said Representative Donald Longmuir, R-Stanley.

50 percent of all practicing patient-care physicians in North Dakota studied medicine through UND. The resolution was approved earlier in the session, but it was pulled back to be reconsidered today. It failed by a vote of 40-47.

