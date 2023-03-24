Former Minotauros player signs pro hockey contract

GREENVILLE, S.C. (KMOT) – The Greenville Swamp Rabbits signed former Minot Minotauros forward Miroslav Mucha Thursday.

The Swamp Rabbits play in the ECHL and are the minor league hockey affiliate of the Los Angeles Kings NHL team.

Mucha played for the Tauros during the 2016-17 and 2017-18 seasons.

He led the Tauros in goals and points in his final season with the team.

After leaving Minot, Mucha played NCAA Division I hockey at Lake Superior State in Sault Ste. Marie, Mich.

Mucha transferred to Michigan State University for his final year of eligibility and captained the Spartans.

