Former Mandan player announced as Minot North boys tennis coach

By Zach Keenan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The Minot North High School coaching staff is nearly complete.

Minot Public Schools Activities Director Mitch Lunde announced the hiring of Jordan Boehm as the Sentinels boys tennis coach this week.

“It’s going to be interesting to see what splitting the team in half does. We’re hopeful that it gives those other students the opportunity to rise to the top,” said Boehm.

Boehm broke records on the Mandan High School tennis team and currently teaches music education at Memorial Middle School in Minot.

“(In the past,) we really only had enough players to have one solid team, but I think that there’s enough talent out there and enough people where we can try and keep that dominance going,” said Boehm.

The Minot North boys tennis team will compete at the junior varsity level beginning in the fall.

Boehm will be an assistant coach on the Sentinels girls tennis team this coming spring.

