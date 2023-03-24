Ely Elementary expecting most renovations to be finished this fall

RUGBY, N.D (KMOT) – Ely Elementary School in Rugby continues to fundraise for a 17,000 square foot renovation.

The cost of finish the project is $9 million.

Mike McNeff, Superintendent of Rugby Public School District, said inflation has increased construction costs by two million dollars in the last two years due to inflation.

McNeff said with the help of the community and surrounding businesses, they are almost halfway to their goal of raising $1.4 million.

“We’re at about $600,000 right now that we fundraise for the community, and so that’s really helped. But we’re still trying to get to that $1.4 million mark and that’s mainly to keep the project whole,” said McNeff.

The renovation has been in the making about eight years and will include renovations in existing classrooms.

New additions include a band and choir room, commons area, a bigger parking lot and safer drop-off zones.

You can donate to the project on the Rugby Public School Foundation website.

