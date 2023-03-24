Cass Co. deputy under investigation for response to fatal I-94 semi crash

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A deputy with the Cass County Sheriff’s Office has been placed on paid administrative leave as an internal investigation is underway into the way the deputy responded to a fatal crash on I-94 on March 15.

52-year-old Yuhai Zhu has since been charged with causing the death of 72-year-old Randall Buxton on I-94 between Mapleton and Casselton. Officials say Zhu’s semi was stopped in the lane of traffic on I-94 when Buxton smashed into him. Both semis went up in flames and Buxton was pronounced dead at the scene.

Sheriff Jesse Jahner told Valley News Live Friday evening, he wasn’t able to get into more detail as to what the deputy’s alleged actions were on March 15. In a news release Friday night, the sheriff’s office says the internal review is in regards to the deputy’s response to the incident and the sheriff’s office’s policy.

At this time, the office is not releasing the name of the deputy, no criminal charges are pending against the deputy, and no further information is being provided.

The crash investigation is being handled by the North Dakota Highway Patrol, which CCSO says is aware of the actions of this deputy.

