Boys Class B Basketball All-State Team
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 8:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the final All-State awards of this year’s basketball season, 15 players were named All-State in Class-B Boys Basketball.
Here is a complete list of the Class-B Boys All-State:
First Team
Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan
Bohden Duffield, Bowman County
Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central
Javin Friesz, Flasher Ayden Stainbrook, North Border
Second Team
Carson Bartholomay, Enderlin
Walker Braaten, Westhope-Newburg
TJ Cosley, North Border
Bishop Duffield, Bowman County
Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan
Trey Hatfield, Oak Grove
Connor Kerzmann, Garrison
Landon Koenig, May-Port CG
Mitchell Leas, North Prairie
Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington
