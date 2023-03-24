Boys Class B Basketball All-State Team

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In the final All-State awards of this year’s basketball season, 15 players were named All-State in Class-B Boys Basketball.

Here is a complete list of the Class-B Boys All-State:

First Team

Deng Deng, Four Winds-Minnewaukan

Bohden Duffield, Bowman County

Tyson Enget, Powers Lake-Burke Central

Javin Friesz, Flasher Ayden Stainbrook, North Border

Second Team

Carson Bartholomay, Enderlin

Walker Braaten, Westhope-Newburg

TJ Cosley, North Border

Bishop Duffield, Bowman County

Brady Feller, Bishop Ryan

Trey Hatfield, Oak Grove

Connor Kerzmann, Garrison

Landon Koenig, May-Port CG

Mitchell Leas, North Prairie

Carson Yale, Des Lacs-Burlington

