Bobcats Buddies

Bobcats Buddies
Bobcats Buddies(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Hockey can take an athlete all over the world, especially at the junior hockey level. It also gives you an outlet to meet lifelong friends. For two Bismarck Bobcats, they’ve made a buddy for life.

These two Bobcats are best friends.

Layne Sedevie, Bobcats Head Coach: “We don’t get (Atchison) is we don’t have (Reller). I mean they have the same tattoo.”

Brandon Reller and Erik Atchison first played together years ago with the Spokane Chiefs out of the Western Hockey League.

Erik Atchison: “So I played there for a year, and that’s when he came in.”

Brandon Reller: “We both started out at 16, and I was a year younger than him.”

After two seasons together in Washington, Brandon signed with the Bobcats in 2021. A year later, after being released from the Chiefs, Erik followed his best friend to Bismarck.

Reller: “For me I was comfortable coming here. I had some friends that were on the team. I decided it would be a great fit for me, and then...”

Atchison: “I knew I wanted to be here right when it happened. Like I walked out of the office and was already texting him, so it was pretty instant.”

It was Bismarck or bust, and the two were back in the same sweater again.

Sedevie: “Those two are peas in a pod. It’s been that way all year long. We don’t get Erik if they don’t have the friendship and relationship that obviously brought him here.”

They might be two peas in a pod now, but back in 2019, the relationship started as competition.

Atchison: “At first we weren’t really friends at all because I was kind of rattled that a new guy was coming in, but after that it was pretty good after we got to know each other.”

Reller is from Minnesota, and Atchison is from Nevada. Two opposite hockey scenes that developed two different play styles, and a relationship that’s been built on the game they love.

Atchison: “If he’s not having a good game or I’m not having a good game, he’s always there for me and I’m always there for him, and it just keeps building up.”

Reller: “You take hockey for granted sometimes, and the opportunities it brings you, the friendships you have, and it’s truly wonderful that we get to play it.”

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (left) renders remarks during the Bismarck-based Detachment...
North Dakota National Guard Aviation Unit receives alert for possible mobilization
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend
Anita Knutson
Defense calling for more DNA evidence in Anita Knutson death investigation
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
FILE - Watford City Elementary School students use computers in a portable building in Watford...
ND House passes school gender pronoun prohibition; already passed Senate

Latest News

KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/23/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/23/2023
KFYR - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/23/2023
KFYR - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/23/2023
BISON SPRING FOOTBALL PRACTICE
6 PM Sportscast KMOT 03/23/23
BISON SPRING FOOTBALL
6 PM Sportscast KFYR 03/23/23