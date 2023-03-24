Bismarck Public Schools getting students job ready with mock interviews

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The first job interview for teenagers can be scary. Knowing what to say and how to act can cause nervous jitters. For the third year, Bismarck Public Schools partnered with Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC to set up mock interviews.

These are some of the dozens of students who showed up to take part. During the event, they all do two interviews that align with the job-specific coursework they’re covering in their curriculum or have an interest in. Ty Luetzen is just one student who’s getting job-ready with interview practice.

“Really get into in-depth questions, really answering the question. Really preparing yourself to get ready, and so like you’re not nervous, and answer questions quick enough, and really just telling them all about yourself,” said Ty Luetzen, a junior at Bismarck High School.

The interviews give them direct feedback from employers, and some of them even land jobs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.