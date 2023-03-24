Bismarck City Commission fills open spot

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck City Commission chose a new commissioner on Friday after Mark Splonskowski resigned earlier this month. Michael Connelly was chosen to fill the open spot during a special meeting to go through the 14 applicants.

Commissioner Greg Zenker made a motion to appoint Connelly early in the meeting. Zenker said Connelly has run for the City Commission in the past. Commissioner Anne Cleary said she wanted time to go through the applications and interview a select few for the position.

“We are in a unique situation, if this were three years left in a term, I don’t think there would be any question the appropriateness of having a true election for the position with a special election. But are 14 months with budget cycle going on, we are going to be jumping right into the fire,” said Bismarck Mayor Mike Schmitz.

Connelly works as a staffer at Dakota Travel Nurse. He is expected to take office after March 29. He will fill the remaining 14 months of former Commissioner Mark Splonskowski’s term.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.