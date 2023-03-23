UTTC women’s basketball win

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United Tribes women’s basketball team picked up a win at the National Junior College Tournament today. The Thunderbirds were sent to the consolation bracket on Tuesday by the number one ranked Division-II team in the country.

It was a 13-point win over Mid-Michigan, 83-70. The tourney is in Port Huron, Michigan.

UTTC won the game on the defensive end of the floor, the T-Birds forced 24-turnovers. Myona Dauphinais led the offense with 27-points.

United Tribes will play Friday at noon central time.

