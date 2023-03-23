United States Marine Band Performed at Bismarck High School

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The United States Marine Band ‘The Presidents Own’ performed at Bismarck High School. The auditorium was full of students and family members that wanted to listen in.

Three students volunteered to play with the band. The band tours the state and performs at schools all over the U.S.

“So, we bring students up in order to give them the experience of playing with a professional band and give them some ideas of improving their own performance,” said Sergeant Ronald Joseph, pianist.

Congress founded the band in 1798. They will be performing again at the North Dakota Music Educators Association Conference.

