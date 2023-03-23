Sports Spotlight: Johnny Witzke – UMary hockey captain

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The process is not always easy. A lot of times, it takes you places you’d never expect. Thanks to hockey, U-Mary’s Johnny Witzke has had quite the journey. A journey that brought him home.

It started as a freshman and sophomore at BHS. He spent a year with the Bobcats before finishing high school with the Demons. After that, he headed north of the border.

“It’s been, I’d say, an unreal time. I got the opportunity to leave home after high school and went and lived in Canada for three years playing juniors. And then being able to come back and play in front of a lot of friends and family again has been, I’d say pretty close to a dream. A dream scenario for me because you don’t know how long you’re going to be able to play hockey, so being able to come back here at the University of Mary and play 4-5 years it’s been a blast,” said Johnny Witzke, U-Mary captain.

The decision to play hockey in Canada left a lasting impact on Johnny.

“I’d say I grew more as a person. You’re away from home, you live with a billet family, you’re doing more things on your own. So, I think personally that grew me. As far as my game goes, I got to play against, I’d say, some pretty tough hockey players. Up there, they treat hockey like it’s a lifestyle,” said Witzke.

This season, Witzke was named the ACHA Men’s Division 2 West Region Player of the Year. He’s already a two-time All-American and one of the most impactful two-way defenders in his division.

“Johnny is, on the ice, an electric guy, can do everything for us. Power play, penalty kills, block shots, score goals, pass pucks, hound pucks. Whatever it is, when we need something, we know we can count on him,” said Dan Huntley, U-Mary head coach.

“I’ve known Johnny since I was younger and played hockey with him when I was younger,” said Alex Flicek, U-Mary assistant captain. “He’s a special guy. He’s a really good guy in the locker room, he’s a glue guy in the room. Everybody kind of attracts to him, he’s friends with everybody and he’s just that upbeat energy guy in the room. Always talking. He’s just a special kind of guy, a great hockey player and I think a lot of that comes from just the great person he is.”

Witzke thinks he’s exactly where he was meant to be.

“I think for as far as purposes of me being a good fit here, it’s been the right choice for me. So, I’m extremely excited to be here,” said Witzke.

