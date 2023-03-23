North Dakota National Guard Aviation Unit receives alert for possible mobilization

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck-based National Guard unit has received an alert for possible mobilization.

Six soldiers from Detachment 7, Company C, 2nd Battalion with the 245th Aviation Regiment may deploy to the U.S. Central Command area of operations sometime in late summer for one year.

The unit operates a C-12 Huron aircraft, which provides transportation of personnel and light cargo.

“Our Army aviation Soldiers are professional and well trained with an exceptional safety record,” said Brig. Gen. Jon Erickson, commander of the North Dakota Army National Guard. “I remain grateful for the outstanding support provided by our families, employers and communities. This unyielding support helps our Soldiers successfully accomplish their missions.”

If mobilized, this would be the unit’s second mobilization.

