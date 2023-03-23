Minot Library Director discusses leaving the role

Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:49 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Earlier this week, Your News Leader reported that Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson would be resigning from her position next month.

Anderson said some of the legislative issues about libraries this session did small play a part in her decision to move away from the public setting.

She said it wasn’t an easy decision because she’ll miss the people she works with and for.

“I’m not going to lie. This year has definitely been the hardest year. This is probably harder than COVID. When we went through COVID, that was a huge challenge,” said Anderson.

Anderson said she considered the position at Trinity Health as campus clinical librarian so she could do more research, which she enjoys.

She said when she transitions to the new role, she hopes she can continue to connect with the community outside of work.

Her last day at the library is April 7 but Anderson said she’ll be around for the transition. The city’s library board has formed a committee to search for Anderson’s replacement.

