Minot crews working to upgrade Burdick & Broadway traffic signal damaged in crash

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – Crews are working to install a more permanent traffic signal on the southeast corner of Minot’s busiest intersection, after the signal pole was knocked over in a vehicle crash in late January.

The city of Minot said the right turning lane to turn on to Burdick in that corner of the intersection will be closed through Friday. Drivers can still turn right on to Burdick but you have to be in the outside northbound lane.

Drivers are asked to use caution while passing through the intersection.

The new light is still not the permanent solution but is in place until the city comes up with a more permanent one.

A temporary light has been in place since the Jan. 26 crash, though the light has not had a green arrow for eastbound drivers who want to turn north on to Broadway.

One person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

An unrelated crash in November took out a traffic signal on the north end of the intersection, leading it its replacement as well.

Related content:

UPDATE: Temporary stoplight set up at east end of Burdick & Broadway following crash

UPDATE: Crash at Broadway, Burdick impacting northbound traffic in Minot

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.