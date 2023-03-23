Man turns stop at grocery store into $5 million lottery jackpot

Peter Sullivan won a $5 million lottery jackpot while stopping at a Florida Publix store.
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DELRAY BEACH, Fla. (Gray News) - A Delaware man turned a trip to the grocery store into a $5 million lottery jackpot.

According to the Florida Lottery, 66-year-old Peter Sullivan hit the $5 million top prize from the Gold Rush Limited scratch-off game after purchasing the ticket at a Publix supermarket in Delray Beach.

Lottery officials said the Delaware resident claimed his prize as a one-time lump sum payment of $3,960,000.

The Publix store will also receive a $2,000 commission for selling the winning ticket.

Florida officials said the $20 Gold Rush Limited game launched in September 2021. It features 32 top prizes of $5 million and 100 prizes of $1 million.

