Magic City Equality responds to bills in ND 2023 legislative session

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – International Transgender Day of Visibility is next week.

North Dakota state lawmakers have been discussing and debating legislation addressing transgender policies.

Some in the transgender community see these proposed laws as a way to marginalize them.

Jorden Laducer, one of the co-executive directors of Magic City Equality, said the bills are discriminatory against those who identify as LGBTQ+.

He said he believes it shows a need for education, more representation in North Dakota’s government, and more community support.

“They are utilizing scare tactics to not only the community but to try to discredit the LGBTQ2S+ community,” said Laducer.

Laducer said they have been fighting for decades for the same rights as heterosexual people.

He added that LGBTQ+ identities are in our communities and families.

mce
KMOT First News at Six Sportscast 3/22/23