Low-cost adaptive equipment available for persons with disabilities

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This month is Disability Awareness Month, and one of many events the North Dakota Center for Persons with Disabilities is holding explores inexpensive equipment hacks for people with mental or physical disabilities.

The costs of adaptive medical equipment can be pricey. Wheelchairs range from $5,000 to $15,000.

Kyle Erickson, a research associate at the center, said adaptive devices for some tasks don’t have to be expensive and can be assembled by people with mental and physical disabilities and their direct support specialists.

“There’s a lot of Velcro, a lot of bowls with high edges, so somebody that uses one hand doesn’t chase around their food when they’re having dinner,” said Erickson.

Erickson said some of the items were purchased at a local dollar store.

