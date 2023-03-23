Dickinson’s Sax Motor Company celebrates 100 years

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - This Friday, a Dickinson car dealership is reaching a major milestone.

Sax Motor Company will celebrate being in business for one hundred years.

There are few businesses that last a century.

Sax Motor Company’s part-owner Christian Kostelecky says his great-grandfather Fred C. Saxowsky started the business.

“He did all the tough work, went through depression and World War II, and so he definitely laid the foundation for all of us that came after that,” said Kostelecky.

Tuesday evening, the Sax team in partnership with the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce held a business after-hours event to kick off their 100-year celebration.

The evening featured food and refreshments and gave the community and others in the auto industry the opportunity to learn more about the dealership.

“The one word that comes to mind is ‘class.’ The Kosteleckys are very classy people, they have a high level of integrity and they’re just involved, they care about their community,” said Matthew Larsgaard, Automobile Dealers Association of ND.

A new addition to the showroom is murals displaying images from old brochures. The artist who traveled from Wisconsin to do the images says the team’s joy for what they do is noticeable.

“If you have a family that’s passionate about what they’re doing, and they love it, I mean, I’m not here celebrating their 100-year anniversary, I’m here kicking off the next 100,” said Tommy Sweeney, artist.

Here’s to one hundred more...

Kostelecky says they’ll be hosting a big car show in August to recognize 100 years in business.

