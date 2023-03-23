Dickinson’s Sax Motor Company celebrates 100 years

Sax Motor Company
Sax Motor Company(Sax Motor Company)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:45 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KFYR) - This Friday, a Dickinson car dealership is reaching a major milestone.

Sax Motor Company will celebrate being in business for one hundred years.

There are few businesses that last a century.

Sax Motor Company’s part-owner Christian Kostelecky says his great-grandfather Fred C. Saxowsky started the business.

“He did all the tough work, went through depression and World War II, and so he definitely laid the foundation for all of us that came after that,” said Kostelecky.

Tuesday evening, the Sax team in partnership with the Dickinson Chamber of Commerce held a business after-hours event to kick off their 100-year celebration.

The evening featured food and refreshments and gave the community and others in the auto industry the opportunity to learn more about the dealership.

“The one word that comes to mind is ‘class.’ The Kosteleckys are very classy people, they have a high level of integrity and they’re just involved, they care about their community,” said Matthew Larsgaard, Automobile Dealers Association of ND.

A new addition to the showroom is murals displaying images from old brochures. The artist who traveled from Wisconsin to do the images says the team’s joy for what they do is noticeable.

“If you have a family that’s passionate about what they’re doing, and they love it, I mean, I’m not here celebrating their 100-year anniversary, I’m here kicking off the next 100,” said Tommy Sweeney, artist.

Here’s to one hundred more...

Kostelecky says they’ll be hosting a big car show in August to recognize 100 years in business.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot
Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event
Clearing snow at the Community Bowl in Bismarck
Too much snow for spring sports in ND
Wachter assistant principal being investigated
Wachter Middle School assistant principal under investigation
Bismarck man accused of terrorizing
Bismarck man accused of threatening neighbors with gun
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Wind energy
Dakota Resource Council responds to UN Climate Report
Case file
Gallatin County, MT attorney reviewing more than 100 unprosecuted cases
Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Minot Library Director discusses leaving the role
Burleigh Morton Detention Center
Burleigh Morton Detention Center plans on returning money to county after receiving grant