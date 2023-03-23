Dick Van Dyke suffers minor injuries in car crash

Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.
Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.(CNN)
By CNN
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Veteran actor Dick Van Dyke crashed his car Wednesday and received some minor injuries.

Police in Malibu, California, say the 97-year-old was behind the wheel at the time.

Officers arrived at the scene to find Van Dyke’s silver Lexus had crashed into a gate.

Van Dyke starred in the classic children’s films “Chitty Chitty Bang Bang” and “Mary Poppins.”

Last month he became the oldest contestant ever to appear on Fox’s singing contest “The Masked Singer.”

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot
Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event
Clearing snow at the Community Bowl in Bismarck
Too much snow for spring sports in ND
Wachter assistant principal being investigated
Wachter Middle School assistant principal under investigation
Bismarck man accused of terrorizing
Bismarck man accused of threatening neighbors with gun
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Case file
Gallatin County, MT attorney reviewing more than 100 unprosecuted cases
Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Minot Library Director discusses leaving the role
A dog who was found in a crate by a dumpster has died.
Emaciated dog found abandoned in crate near dumpster dies
Sax Motor Company
Dickinson’s Sax Motor Company celebrates 100 years