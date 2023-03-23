Class A Boys Basketball All-State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class A boys basketball First Team All-State has three from the WDA and a pair from the East.

Darik Dissette and Mason Klabo were unanimous picks from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

They are joined on the First Team by Ryan Erikson, Alex Dvorak and Jeremiah Sem.

Here is the 2023 All-State list:

First Team

Darik Dissette, Minot (unanimous)

Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies (unanimous)

Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North

Alex Dvorak, Dickinson

Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century

Second Team

Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley

Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River

Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century

Reis Rowekamp, Grand Forks Red River

James Hamilton, Fargo South

Hudsen Sheldon, Mandan

Isiah St. Romain, Williston

Parker Wallette, Turtle Mountain

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.