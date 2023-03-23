Class A Boys Basketball All-State

Class A Boys All-State
Class A Boys All-State(KFYR)
By Lee Timmerman
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class A boys basketball First Team All-State has three from the WDA and a pair from the East.

Darik Dissette and Mason Klabo were unanimous picks from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.

They are joined on the First Team by Ryan Erikson, Alex Dvorak and Jeremiah Sem.

Here is the 2023 All-State list:

First Team

  • Darik Dissette, Minot (unanimous)
  • Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies (unanimous)
  • Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North
  • Alex Dvorak, Dickinson
  • Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century

Second Team

  • Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley
  • Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River
  • Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century
  • Reis Rowekamp, Grand Forks Red River
  • James Hamilton, Fargo South
  • Hudsen Sheldon, Mandan
  • Isiah St. Romain, Williston
  • Parker Wallette, Turtle Mountain

