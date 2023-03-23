Class A Boys Basketball All-State
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Class A boys basketball First Team All-State has three from the WDA and a pair from the East.
Darik Dissette and Mason Klabo were unanimous picks from the North Dakota A.P. Sportscasters & Sportswriters Association.
They are joined on the First Team by Ryan Erikson, Alex Dvorak and Jeremiah Sem.
Here is the 2023 All-State list:
First Team
- Darik Dissette, Minot (unanimous)
- Mason Klabo, Fargo Davies (unanimous)
- Jeremiah Sem, Fargo North
- Alex Dvorak, Dickinson
- Ryan Erikson, Bismarck Century
Second Team
- Conner Kraft, Fargo Shanley
- Zach Kraft, Grand Forks Red River
- Anthony Doppler, Bismarck Century
- Reis Rowekamp, Grand Forks Red River
- James Hamilton, Fargo South
- Hudsen Sheldon, Mandan
- Isiah St. Romain, Williston
- Parker Wallette, Turtle Mountain
