Capital Classic Basketball Shoot-out raises money for Special Olympics

Capital Classic Basketball Shoot-out
Capital Classic Basketball Shoot-out(KFYR-TV)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 23, 2023
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) – On Thursday, in the legislature it didn’t matter if your bill was a slam dunk or an air ball. Legislators, lobbyists, elected officials and even the press were working to see who had the hot hand in their own type of March Madness tournament.

This was the 17th session the Capital Classic Basketball Shoot-out was held. The competition raises money for Special Olympics in the state. This year more than $20,000 was raised for the organization.

“When you see them perform, you can’t but be moved by their courage, their grit and their perseverance. And that is really what that Special Olympics oath is all about, is courage,” said Governor Doug Burgum.

Before the shoot-out was hosted, legislatures used to play an actual basketball game to raise money for Special Olympics.

