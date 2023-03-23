Butcher Block Meats in Mandan sees increase in seafood sales

Fillets for Lent
Fillets for Lent(KFYR-TV)
By Christa Kiedrowski
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - King Crab Legs and lobster are often seen as luxurious dinner options; Butcher Block Meats in Mandan has recently seen a slight increase in sales of those types of seafood.

Butcher Block is known for being a cut above when it comes to steaks, pork, hamburger and other fine meats but they also sell seafood. They’ve seen a bump in fish sales over the last few weeks.

Butcher Block Co-owner Dan Kraft says that’s normal for this time of year. “We do sell more seafood when Lent starts, but not much more,” said Kraft. He says on Fridays during Lent, when some Christians abstain from eating meat, they’ll serve up meat free soups and sandwiches in addition to their regular menu items, and they sell out fast.  

“We’ll put two or three soups on that have no meat like Wisconsin Cheese, Clam Chowder, or Lobster Bisque and we usually sell out every day,” said Kraft.

In the Christian calendar Lent is the 40 days before Easter, meat is usually not consumed on Fridays and participants can also give up a bad habit or start a healthy routine.  “Because meat was thought of as a luxury food, but you can still have fish because poor people in ancient times were fisherman, like St. Peter,” said Gabe Thom of Minot.

Thom says Lent is a time of sacrifice, but including things such as exercise can be a way to improve mental health and that can lead to improved spirituality. Kraft says, because there are so many Walleye fisherman in the area, it’s their most popular seller. Second to Walleye are their crab legs.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wachter assistant principal being investigated
Wachter Middle School assistant principal under investigation
Anthony Barrette, the owner of The Drop Zone bar on Main Street in Minot
Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event
North Dakota Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford (left) renders remarks during the Bismarck-based Detachment...
North Dakota National Guard Aviation Unit receives alert for possible mobilization
Clearing snow at the Community Bowl in Bismarck
Too much snow for spring sports in ND
Eli Hill's organs were donated, including what his parents call his “heart of gold.”
Family donates organs of 8-year-old killed in freak accident playing basketball at home

Latest News

CHI closures
Patients say CHI closures are taking a toll on more than just their treatments
United Tribes women's basketball
UTTC women’s basketball win
KFYR - First News At Noon - Weather 3/23/3023
KFYR - First News at Noon - Weather 3/23/2023
KMOT - First News At Ten - Sportscast 3/22/2023
KMOT - First News at Ten - Sportscast 3/22/2023