Burleigh Morton Detention Center plans on returning money to county after receiving grant

Burleigh Morton Detention Center
Burleigh Morton Detention Center(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - While it might seem like 2020 and the COVID-19 pandemic are far behind us, funding for fighting the virus is still being distributed in our community.

The North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services gave COVID-19 mitigation grants to correctional facilities. The Burleigh Morton Detention Center received more than $34,000. They plan on using the grant money for personal protection equipment in the facility.

“The plan would be we would use this to offset some of that expense, with the hope of returning some of that ARPA funds back to the county in the near future,” said Burleigh County Sherriff Kelly Leben.

Burleigh County received $18.5 million from the American Rescue Plan, or ARPA, in 2021.

