Burleigh County Commission approves second pipeline ordinance

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Summit Carbon Solutions hit another roadblock for a proposed pipeline in Burleigh County.

On Monday, the Burleigh County Commission approved a zoning ordinance relating to companies building hazardous liquid pipelines.

This is the second ordinance relating to the proposed CO2 pipeline approved by the County Commission. The first deals with health and safety plans that must be submitted to local officials. The one approved Monday deals with zoning and went through the Zoning and Planning Commission. Both ordinances were drafted after numerous landowners came forward with concerns about the pipeline.

”I have to vote with my concern for the public that we need to have more values in order to control the what-ifs in this world. I hope to God it never breaks but if it does I want to the least amount of CO2 coming out of those pipes that will harm our residents,” said Burleigh County Commissioner Wayne Munson.

The proposed $4.5 million pipeline would cross into Burleigh County about five miles north of Bismarck.

