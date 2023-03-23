Buffalo crossing: animals stop traffic in Rolette County
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROLETTE COUNTY, N.D. (KMOT) – Call it a North Dakota traffic jam.
A herd of roughly a dozen buffalo were caught on a camera crossing a North Dakota highway Wednesday.
Chelsi DeCoteau and her friend Shyann Peltier were driving on Highway 5 near the Turtle Mountain tribal headquarters around 9 a.m. Wednesday, when DeCoteau said they came to a halt.
She called it a “phenomenal” sight to see as the large animals jumped over a fence and crossed the road.
“You don’t realize how huge a buffalo actually is until they are right in front of you,” said DeCoteau.
Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.