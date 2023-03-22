World Down Syndrome Day

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Down syndrome is a condition in which a person has an extra copy of chromosome 21.

At The Gifted Bean coffee shop in Bismarck, Lucas Weinberg is busy making coffee and serving it with a smile. He is 35 years old and has Down syndrome. Although he has this disability, he has been able to do many jobs.

“I have three jobs. I did start at Arby’s, then The Gifted Bean, and at Sam’s Club,” said Lucus Weinberg.

Lucas is a dedicated employee and takes his work very seriously at the coffee shop. What many people may not realize is that people living with Down syndrome can live relatively normal lives.

“We have come so far with technology, with education, with medical advances, that individuals with Down syndrome now are living a life that is much more like all of ours who don’t have Down syndrome,” said Roxane Romanick, executive director of Designer Genes of North Dakota.

Instead of just worrying about himself, Lucas is very involved in spreading awareness about Down syndrome and frequently helps with different events in the area that support people with Down syndrome. He has this advice for others living with this disability.

“Be themselves. It is the right thing to do. Do the same thing I did by speaking about their actions. It’s very important,” said Lucas Weinberg.

Lucas is living a good life and is happy to be able to work. It was because people took a chance on him and saw past the disability. It is important that everyone takes this advice.

“Presume somebody with Down syndrome is competent. Have high expectations for learning, for working, for doing what they can in our communities. Every time we offer that opportunity, they rise to the occasion,” said Roxane Romanick.

Not all businesses give people with Down syndrome a chance to work and prove themselves like The Gifted Bean. Lucas has this hope.

“For the future of the jobs, being able to work anywhere you want to,” said Lucas Weinberg.

The Gifted Bean took the time to unwrap a truly special person and gift his presence to others that stop by.

The CDC says each year, about 6,000 babies are born in the United States with Down syndrome.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.