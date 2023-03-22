Williston Basin School District middle school reconfiguration update

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston Basin School District is taking a new direction for its upcoming middle school reconfiguration plan.

Superintendent Richard Faidley announced Monday that the ASB Innovation Academy would remain a 6th-grade thru 8th-grade facility and expand its enrollment size.

Other students in grades 6 thru 8 will attend Bakken Elementary.

Originally the plan was to turn the Innovation Academy into a 5th-grade facility, but community members brought up concerns that it would go against its intended purpose.

“Major decisions and changes need to include the voice and choice of all they represent. Moving forward, that’s how we will approach all these different types of situations that we face in the future,” said Faidley.

Meanwhile, fifth graders will attend either the Williston Middle School or Missouri Ridge.

