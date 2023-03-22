Watford High School theatre to deliver unique horror performance in upcoming play

Watford City High School “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe" play
Watford City High School “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe" play(KFYR)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KUMV) - Watford City High School’s theater department has a long history of performances. This year, they are taking a unique approach with a genre not commonly used at their high school level.

Members of Watford City’s theater club love to act.

“The cast has been really great. There’s a lot of great people. Overall, it’s a good atmosphere,” said Ayden Hilleren, sophomore.

This show may be their toughest one yet.

“Personally, it’s been stretching my acting ability much more than I’m used to. It’s a good thing,” said Athena Sasser, senior.

They are taking on suspense and gothic horror in the play “Shuddersome: Tales of Poe.” It’s a series of short scenes featuring the stories of Edgar Allen Poe.

“It’s going to be kind of shocking. I’ve never seen a play like this,” said Madison Enderle, junior.

It’s a genre not typically performed in high school.

“Have you ever been a jump scare actor in a haunted house? It gives you that same sort of vibe and energy,” said Sasser.

The group is determined to not only spook the crowd but impress the judges during the upcoming State Play Competition.

“We’re hoping that we can do really well and show that this is a really good thing,” said Hilleren.

The public can watch their performances at the Watford City High School Theater this Thursday and Friday at 6 p.m., and Saturday at 2 and 6 p.m.

Tickets are a free-will donation and the performance is recommended for ages 13 and up.

The state performance is scheduled for April 3.

