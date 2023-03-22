Wachter Middle School assistant principal under investigation

Wachter assistant principal being investigated
Wachter assistant principal being investigated(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 1:17 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An assistant principal at Wachter Middle School has been temporarily reassigned pending an investigation.

A spokesperson for Bismarck Public Schools said Beth Jeide was reassigned to Hughes Education Center in January.

Dallas Hinderer is now staffing that position. BPS could not say what she is being investigated for, but they say she’s not being investigated for sexual misconduct and students and staff are not at risk.

