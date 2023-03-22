Trans rights activists oppose wave of anti-trans bills

Trans rights bills
Trans rights bills(KFYR)
By Joel Crane
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 8:01 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers could pass as many as a dozen anti-trans bills by the end of April. So, Tuesday, trans rights activists rallied at the Capitol to push back on what they believe is hurtful legislation.

Here’s the thrust behind the anti-LGBTQ bills brought by lawmakers: “transgender people should use the bathroom that aligns with their sex at birth,” “trans girls should play sports with boys,” and “children shouldn’t be allowed to attend drag shows.” Tuesday, trans people and allies from around the state came to the Capitol to let lawmakers know they’re not okay with being the target of so much legislation.

Trans rights advocates gathered at the Capitol Tuesday so their voices could be heard.

“We can help educate any misconceptions they might have of trans people and it’s important for them to see the face of the people they’re actively trying to oppress,” said Audin Rhodes of Minot.

One such advocate is Caedmon Marx, who has testified repeatedly on anti-LGBTQ legislation.

“That affirmation is a big key into the survival rate into transgender youth and people in general because their rates of suicide and death are so high it’s not even funny,” said Caedmon Marx, outreach coordinator for Dakota Outright.

Some of the bills aim to ban trans girls from girls’ bathrooms.

“When the private space of a K-12 bathroom is violated by an individual of the opposite biological sex, then there is an immediate abusive and threatening intrusion,” said Representative Scott Dyk, R-Williston.

Others want to ban trans girls from participating in female sports.

“We’ve heard, ‘follow the science.’ Well, when I grew up, there was nothing more basic in science than biology. And I think we know the difference between a man and a woman,” said Representative Ben Koppelman, R-West Fargo, on February 15th.

On these fronts and others, those who traveled to Bismarck on Tuesday hope to make a difference and change perceptions.

“It’s terrifying. I have friends in Minnesota who are urging me to leave because they know my rights as a trans, non-binary person are going to continue to get infringed upon and that things are going to continue to get harder for me,” said Audin.

None of the anti-trans bills have passed both chambers yet.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two boys get adorably ecstatic as their family catches a Great White Shark while on a fishing...
North Dakota family reels in Great White Shark while on vacation
Charges filed in Ward County fatal crash investigation
Minot man charged with negligent homicide in fatal crash
Rachel Cooper mugshot
UPDATE: Fargo caregiver sentenced in deadly assault on patient
SEBASTIAN TACKLING
UPDATE: Former Fargo South band teacher sentenced for having sexual relationship with student
Public Works Director Dan Jonasson and Minot Public Library Director Janet Anderson
Pair of leaders in city of Minot departing

Latest News

Charlie Dowd
Leaders honor memory of Montana’s last Pearl Harbor survivor
The North Dakota Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business encouraged business...
Small business owners urge lawmakers to solve workforce shortage
anthony
Minot bar owner questions relocation of ‘Girls Night Out’ event
Drooping power lines on Hwy 50, west of Coulee, ND due to freezing fog on January 24
Burgum declares winter storm disaster for January fog and ice event that led to power outages