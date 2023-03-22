Three chances to see the Magic City Figure skating showcase this weekend

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – National junior ice champion and Minot native Leah Neset will be joining the Magic City Figure Skating Club this weekend at the Maysa Arena.

Jaycee Schnaible will be skating as Ursula in this Disney-themed figure skating show called “Once Upon a Castle.”

She said she’s excited to see the ice champions come back, bond with her friends over the sport, and be back since her knee injury.

“I’m glad that I’m done with my break and glad that I got everything done and all my gold metals completed,” said Schnaible.

The show is this Friday and Saturday.

This year, the skating club added a Sunday show to accommodate more audience members.

Tickets are free for children five years old and under and $10 at the door.

