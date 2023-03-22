Small business owners urge lawmakers to solve workforce shortage

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday, small businesses were invited to the Legislature to encourage lawmakers to support their causes.

It’s typical for lobby groups to invite their causes. On Tuesday, the North Dakota Chapter of the National Federation of Independent Business encouraged business owners to make their voices heard. But at least one entrepreneur – Losson Leonard from Beulah – couldn’t make it because of the workforce shortage.

“I couldn’t go because one of my employees today couldn’t make it into work, called out. So, I had to stay and work,” said Losson Leonard, a businessman from Beulah.

Coincidentally, the workforce shortage has been called the primary issue of this Legislative Session by the governor and majority leaders. Leonard says ideally the Legislature would pass some sort of legislation supporting childcare, which is one of the big hurdles to opening businesses in rural North Dakota.

