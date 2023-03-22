Public input meetings planned for proposed MDU rate increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Public Service Commission has scheduled two public input meetings involving a potential MDU electric rate increase.

Both meetings will be held Wednesday, April 5. The meetings will be at noon at 5 p.m. CDT.

The proposed change would increase rates by 12.3% from the current rate MDU customers pay.

You can attend the meeting online or by telephone by dialing 1-888-585-9008, Room Code 671-872-185.

